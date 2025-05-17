Pete Davidson leaves pals concerned after big milestone with Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt started dating earlier this year

Pete Davidson might think that he has found his one true love in Elsie Hewitt but his friends are reportedly worried about his judgement.

The 31-year-old actor and comedian recently moved in with his girlfriend just after a few months of dating.

However, one of his close friends expressed their concerns, saying, "They began dating around the start of the year, and Pete was trying to keep the relationship under wraps when it was made public back in March," to The US Sun.

The insider added, "The way the relationship has unfolded and become so public so quickly after there were those first photos of them in Palm Beach has been really surprising."

This comes after the SNL alum and the model recently made their red-carpet debut at the Endometriosis Foundation of America’s Blossom Ball in New York City Thursday night, indicating that they are not shy to show off their relationship in public.

"This relationship has moved at warp speed. For them to have already moved in together just a few months into the relationship, it's a lot," the inside source added.

They went on to say that Davidson is “moving too fast” with his new romance, especially considering he has been through multiple heartbreaks in the recent past.

Although, they added, that the comedian had initially decided to keep his love life away from the public eye, he has not gone through with the idea.

Soon after the couple were first seen together at the beach, Hewitt launched their romance on Instagram with a picture of Davidson laughing in a bathrobe.