Robert Pattinson starrer 'The Batman Part II' gets new exciting update

Matt Reeves 'Batman' sequel is set to release on October 1, 2027

DC Co-chief Pater Safran has shared a fresh update regarding the 2022 Batman sequel.

Directed by Matt Reeves, the superhero film featured Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, and Andy Serkis.

The sequel was initially set for a release in 2026. But as the script was not completed, DC CEO James Gunn announced that the new entry will now be coming out on October 1, 2027.

Earlier today, a new development came out on the project as Peter shared that, “James and I, we love Matt Reeves’ vision for ‘The Batman Part II.’ And we’re looking forward to this film as much as you are.”

According to studios boss, “He hasn’t yet turned in a script. But what we’ve read so far is very encouraging.”

A close source having a knowledge about the upcoming installment has revealed that Reeves ‘has been sending pages for more than half a year’ and the first draft of the screenplay is expected to be delivered by this year’s Memorial Day, reported The Wrap.

Pattinson’s Batman turned out to be a superhit of the 2022 as it grossed $772 million at the global box office.

The all new entry is going to bring back the Twilight star along with Farrell, who will be reprising his role as Penguin in the 2027's movie.