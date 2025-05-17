Beyonce’s hidden talent unveiled by mom Tina Knowles

Beyonce has picked up a new culinary skill, and her mom, Tina Knowles, is proudly sharing it with the world.

In a recent episode of House Guest, a YouTube series hosted by Scott Evans, Knowles sat down for a candid chat over a cup of tea.

The author of the New York Times best-selling memoir The Matriarch surprised Evans with a special treat straight from Beyonce’s kitchen.

"I brought a mix that Beyoncé put together," she told Evans during their conversation. "But you can try that later because the tea was really good."

The host, too shocked to react, took a moment to let the news sink in before replying, "We’re going to try the mix that Beyoncé made?"

In the next scene, a pitcher of the Beyonce-crafted drink appeared on screen. "This is her recipe," the 71-year-old businesswoman explained. "She plays around with all this, the juices, and even puts jalapeno in it."

Before unveiling the mix, the Cowboy Carter maker's mother also gifted Evans a bottle of SirDavis, a whiskey brand owned by the Grammy-winning superstar.

They opened it on camera and added a splash to the peach-flavoured sweet tea Evans had prepared.

While Beyonce's dip into mixology comes as a surprise as she's famously admitted that cooking isn't exactly her forte.

In several past interviews, the mom of three, who shares all her kids with husband JAY-Z, 55, has openly said that despite many attempts, cooking just hasn’t been her strong suit.