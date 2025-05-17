Michael J. Fox to return to television after 5 years hiatus

Michael J. Fox coming back to Television

Michael J. Fox is heading back to TV! After a five-year break from acting, the beloved Back to the Future star is gearing up for a guest-starring role in season 3 of Apple TV+’s feel-everything comedy Shrinking.

And yes, fans are already buzzing like a flux capacitor in overdrive.

“Big feelings incoming,” the 63-year-old wrote in a joint Instagram post with Apple TV+ on May 15. “Michael J. Fox joins the Shrinking cast as a guest star in season 3.”

Though details about his role are still under wraps (no spoilers from Doc Brown, either), it’s safe to say his presence alone is enough to send viewers into happy tears.

Shrinking follows Jason Segel’s character Jimmy, a therapist who’s trying to keep it together after the sudden loss of his wife, all while raising a teenage daughter and working alongside colleagues played by Harrison Ford and Jessica Williams.

The show’s a masterclass in mixing grief, humor, and healing — basically, a group therapy session with witty one-liners and heart.

Michael’s upcoming role will mark his first on-screen appearance since he guest-starred in The Good Fight back in 2020. And for those who’ve missed seeing him in action, this comeback couldn’t feel more right.

“I was good at it and it’s fun to be good at things,” Michael told ET in November, reflecting on his acting career. “It’s really nice if you go into something and you say, ‘I know what to do here, I know what to bring to it.’”

He also shared what really makes it all worth it, “That’s the great thing about acting is it’s collaborative. You work with people that are just amazing.”

Given that Shrinking was co-created by Jason Segel, Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein, and Spin City collaborator Bill Lawrence, it sounds like Michael’s joining a team that values both great storytelling and great company — which, honestly, sounds like a perfect match for his return.