Tom Cruise gives two-word verdict after working with BTS Jin

It wasn’t an impossible mission for BTS’ Jin to recruit Hollywood action icon Tom Cruise into the BTS ARMY.

The Top Gun star recently made a stop in South Korea as part of his promotional tour for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. During his visit, he took part in several scheduled appearances, but, most notably, he carved out time to guest star on Jin’s solo variety show, Run Jin.

Following his whirlwind visit, the 62-year-old actor was asked about his experience working with the K-pop superstar during an interview with MTV UK. The Mission: Impossible lead didn’t hold back his admiration.

"Yeah, yeah. Very, very talented," he said enthusiastically about Jin, 32. "Very talented and it’s fun to watch, man. And they work hard. That’s a lot of talent. It’s cool."

And just like that, the four-time Oscar nominated seems to have joined the ranks of BTS fans worldwide, all thanks to the eldest member of the beloved septet.

Since Cruise’s raving remarks hit the internet, fans have gone wild with excitement and are eagerly counting down to the episode’s release, which will mark the first time Cruise and Jin share the screen.

News of Cruise’s appearance on Run Jin broke earlier this week. On May 12, fans were sent into a frenzy when the announcement revealed the episode would drop on May 20.