Travis Kelce pays tribute to Taylor Swift with big announcement

Travis Kelce appeared solo at Patrick Mahomes’ annual 15 and the Mahomies Vegas Golf Classic Gala but Taylor Swift was undoubtedly on his mind.

During the Charity Gala on Thursday, May 15th, the auction items also included a signed guitar from Swift, though it remains undisclosed whether she donated it herself.

“I just realized I have that already,” Kelce stood up and commented as the announcer revealed the item, as per social media footage.

The venue echoed with audience’s laughter as the NFL star took his seat again. The guitar was eventually sold for $15,000.

This year Kelce attended the gala on his own after making a joint appearance with his popstar girlfriend last year. In 2024, Swift added a couple of Eras Tour tickets to the auction block.

To audience’s surprise, Kelce made the announcement at the time, saying, “All right, all right, all right now! I think I was just talking to my significant other. We might have one other auction item that wasn’t on the docket.”

He continued, “Has anyone heard of the Eras Tour? There might be a fun game where there are four tickets to the Miami, New Orleans or Indianapolis dates when the Eras Tour comes back to the United States. Does that fire anybody up?”

The Grammy winner’s record-breaking tour went on from 2023 to the end of 2025.