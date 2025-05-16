Charlize Theron gets honest about risky stunts in ‘Apex’

Charlize Theron has recently made startling revelations about filming dangerous stunts in her new action movie, Apex.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly at Netflix’s 2025 Upfront presentation on May 14, the actress talked about her upcoming Netflix thriller, which she stars in alongside Taron Egerton.

Charlize also noted some of the risks she took when performing her character’s intense action scenes for the new movie.

“Our crew delivered a really impressive movie, and yours truly did some stunts and action — without a harness, sometimes,” admitted the 49-year-old.

The Fast X actress quipped, “Don't tell Netflix.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Charlize expressed her gratitude to make it through some of the most dangerous stunts she did only few days ago.

“It's actually a miracle that I'm here today. Apex only wrapped like a week ago, so I'm fresh off the mountain,” pointed out the Bombshell actress about her movie, which is set in Australia.

Charlize further said, “I still have some Australian dirt under this pretty manicure, and my cute boot is hiding a fractured toe, and I can go on and on and on, but I won't.”

However, the Atomic Blonde actress opened up that she enjoyed making the movie.

“I can honestly say that shooting Apex was one of the most incredible experiences of my life,” she declared.

Meanwhile, Charlize reflected, “Back to me almost dying, I'm really proud to share a little of this mammoth movie that I got to work on.”

“And I have to say I was fortunate to work alongside the very talented Taron Egerton,” added the actress.