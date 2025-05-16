Pete Davidson's new girlfriend mirrors Kim Kardashian in uncanny way

Pete Davidson’s love life is once again under the spotlight, as fans notice striking similarities between his new girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, and his famous ex, Kim Kardashian.

The buzz began shortly after the comedian and actor made his red carpet debut with Hewitt, 29, at the 13th Annual Blossom Ball in New York City.

As the couple posed for photos, social media lit up with comparisons, with some users dubbing the model a "clone" of the reality star.

Hewitt turned heads in a shimmering, figure-fitting gown and a sleek, pulled-back bun — a look Kardashian, 43, famously wore in 2022.

The SKIMS founder notably appeared at the 2022 Met Gala alongside Davidson, channelling Marilyn Monroe in the iconic 1962 champagne rhinestone gown and platinum blonde hair neatly tucked in a tight bun.

The Kardashians star and the 31-year-old comedian and actor were first romantically linked in 2021 and dated for nine months before splitting in 2022.

The resemblance sparked a wave of online commentary, with fans pointing out the similarities.

While many fans saw echoes of Kardashian in Hewitt’s appearance, others dismissed the comparison entirely.

"No, she does not," one commenter wrote, shutting down the lookalike claims. Another added, "No — that’s called natural (ish) beauty that one is born with. The complete opposite of K.K."

Davidson and Hewitt’s red carpet appearance also marked their first official public outing since reportedly moving in together, signalling their relationship may be getting more serious.