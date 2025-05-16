Hayley Atwell explains best part about working with Tom Cruise

Mission Impossible star Hayley Atwell has recently revealed the best part about working with dynamic Tom Cruise in the new movie.

In an exclusive interview with Extra TV, the 43-year-old actress responded to what's so magical about Tom.

“I think it’s Tom’s dedication, his commitment and his professionalism,” said the Avengers: Endgame actress.

Hayley shared that he “lives intentionally every day and I think he does that it feels beyond personal ambition.

Gushing over Top Gun actor, the Cinderella actress mentioned that Tom wants everyone around him “to thrive” and “to facilitate that anyway he can”.

Calling Tom “kind”, Hayley noted, “You cannot get to the top without bringing people with you because people love him”.

The actress also confessed she “loves” working with him.

“There’s kindness to him that’s unmatched,” stated The Duchess actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hayley discussed her Grace character in the new Mission Impossible movie.

The actress opened up that in the first one, she is “mercurial, unpredictable and playful as well as alone in the world”.

So, Hayley noted, “The nature in her is still present, but then there’s a big change that happens for her in the next one that people going to see in the movie.”

When asked about the end of the movie, the actress replied, “I am not giving anything away about the movie.”

Hayley pointed out that five years of her working life, she was happy to work with the incredible group of people who has “created so many memories for me”.

“It’s been a wild and an epic adventure,” remarked the actress.

In the end, Hayley added, “The movie is the most ambitious one.”

Meanwhile, Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning will release in theatres on May 21.