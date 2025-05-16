King Charles makes big admission about cancer journey after Harry's comment

King Charles gave hope to his well-wishers about his cancer treatment after Prince Harry raised concerns about the monarch's health.

The King and Queen Camilla visited Impact Hub Yorkshire during their headline-making Bradford trip.

The royals met Florist Safeena Khan while interacting with the local business owners and exchanged light-hearted comments.

According to PA Media, Safeena asked the monarch about his current health. She recalled their conversation, "He asked me how I was, and I asked him how he was…"

In response, King Charles gave her the 'thumbs up' and said, "I’d like to think I’m on the better side [of my cancer journey]."

At the Education and Skills Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, the monarch also revealed that a balanced diet can really "help" a person battling cancer.

Notably, King Charles issued a positive health update after the Duke of Sussex's shocking remarks about his father's health, whose cancer diagnosis was announced in February 2024.

In a bombshell BBC interview, he said, "Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has, he, he won’t speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile."

It appears that the King dismissed his son's claims with reassuring comments for those supporting his reign.