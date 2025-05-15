Teddi Mellencamp returns with another health update

Teddi Mellencamp gives 'hope' to her fans

Teddi Mellencamp has come back with good news regarding her health.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum had previously shared the grim news with her fans that she has 50/50 chance of survival in her ongoing battle with cancer.

In a recent turn of events, daughter of rocker John Mellencamp has given major health update that gives hope for a better future.

Teddi on May 14 episode of podcast Two Ts In a Pod revealed what the doctors have found out in her latest scans.

Talking to Tamra Judge in the latest edition of the podcast, the 43-year-old told that the last time she had gotten her checked, only her brain had been scanned which showed that the tumors in her brain were shrinking.

She elaborated that now in her recent scan her lungs have been examined, and the results are good and hopeful in this case too.

The Bravolebrity mentioned that it means her 'body is responding to everything' before adding that despite this she still needs to continue immunotherapy for the following two years.

Teddi explained that during the next two years, she will go in and 'get that done' every four weeks. While doing that she needs to get scanned every three months to ensure everything is going right.

The TV personality did point out that though the doctor hasn't yet considered her cancer-free, it still means 'everything's just heading the correct way'.