Jenna Ortega reflects on emotional state while filming ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’

Jenna Ortega opened up about her initial struggles while filming Hurry Up Tomorrow and how the production became a breath of fresh air for her.

The Wednesday actress, who stars alongside Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) and Barry Keoghan, reflected on going through a tough time during the shooting.

During the premiere in New York City the Beatlejuice Beatlejuice actress in a conversation with the People magazine, said, "Honestly, it was quite a strange time in my life. I felt very lost, so it felt very in tune with the production that we were having."

In addition to performing, Ortega serves as an executive producer. She also talked about her working experience with Tesfaye, who is in his first leading film role.

"To be able to collaborate on a story that is so meaningful and personal to such an inspiring artist was comforting and reassuring," Ortega told the outlet. "I felt seen, which was incredible and very beneficial."

The Hurry Up Tomorrow serves as a feature-length companion to his sixth album of the same name. In the psychological thriller, he plays a musician with insomnia as he is "pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence," as per the synopsis.

The film Hurry Up Tomorrow is slated for release on May 16.