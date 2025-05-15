Denzel Washington, Robert Pattison, Daisy Edgar-Jones team up for new project

Denzel Washington, Robert Pattison, Daisy Edgar-Jones teams up for new film

Denzel Washington, Robert Pattison and Daisy Edgar-Jones are set to star in a new heist film.

The feature film, Here Comes the Flood, directed by Fernando Meirelles was announced during Netflix’s Upfront presentation on Wednesday.

According to streaming platform’s logline the film is about an "unconventional heist movie about a bank guard, a teller, and a master thief in a deadly game of cons and double crosses."

Simon Kinberg penned the script and it is produced by Kinberg and Audrey Chon. Meanwhile, Samson Mucke serves as executive producer.

Following the film, the Gladiator II star will next appear in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest alongside A$AP Rocky. The film will premiere at Cannes Film Festival.

The Normal People actress appeared in Daniel Minahan’s On Swift Horses opposite Jacob Elordi, Will Poulter, Diego Calva and Sasha Calle.

Meanwhile Pattison, lately appeared Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17. He’s next set to star in The Drama opposite Zendaya and Lynne Ramsay’s Die, My Love, alongside Jennifer Lawrence. It will premiere at Cannes Film festival.

The release date of Here Comes the Sun is yet to be announced.