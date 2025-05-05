Queen Camilla makes heartbreaking admission with tears in eyes

Queen Camilla was visibly moved as she shared a heartfelt sentiment with a veteran, speaking of her deep respect and love for those who served to protect their families and nation during World War II.

The 77-year-old Queen voice trembled slightly during an emotional discussion, paying a special tribute to her own father.

The video of Camilla's heartbreaking admission was shared by the royal family on its official Instagram accounts with a statement.

The Palace wrote alongside the video: "The Queen sat down with veteran Douglas Cracknell at Clarence House ahead of #VEDay80 commemorations."

The statement continued: "Douglas was awarded the Legion d’Honneur for his service during the Second World War, when he served as a rifleman in the 5th Duke of Cornwall’s Light Infantry."

"Her Majesty’s father, Major Bruce Shand, was also a veteran and received the Military Cross twice for his actions at Dunkirk and in North Africa."

The post comes on the day when the UK marked VE Day 80th anniversary with large crowds and military pomp in London. Buckingham Palace served as the centrepiece of Monday’s spectacle before Thursday’s anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

On Monday, the first of four days of commemorations, tribute was paid with a 1,300-strong military procession, a flypast, marching bands, massed pipes and drums, and youth cadets.

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, other senior royals and prime minister Keir Starmer watching the touching tribute from a dais on the Queen Victoria Memorial.

They were sitting alongside those who had served in the war and who were wrapped up both in their memories and against the spring chill.

Later, a Buckingham Palace tea party for 30 second world war veterans aged from 98 to 104, and about 20 evacuees and others who lived through the war, was hosted by the the royal dignitaries.

The royals also enjoyed a flypast of 23 historical and current aircraft, including a Lancaster Bomber from the palace balcony to conclude Monday’s official commemorations.