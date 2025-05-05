Meghan Trainor rushes for help after hiding struggles too long

Meghan Trainor hits breaking point as stress takes serious toll

Meghan Trainor, chart-topping music icon who brought us hits like All About That Bass, is right now facing a tough chapter in her life managing kids and fame at the same time.

The 31-year-old singer, who is not just a pop star but also a busy mom of two young boys whom she shares with husband and Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara.

Lately, Meghan has started feeling sick and had to see a doctor, as she’s going through a bunch of tests, but the singer believes that it’s really just the stress of trying to do everything at once.

While speaking on her 'Workin' On It' podcast, the Like I'm Gonna Lose You hitmaker shared: "I saw two doctors today, I saw a doctor for health and wellness and stress so we're gonna start working together.

"I'm gonna do all those tests again - test my poop, test my breath, test my blood to see my how my hormones are doing.

"And then she's gonna help me with stress in general. She thinks my cortisol is shot, she knows it and it's gonna help me not get sick ever again because that's the goal.

"I'm overworked and I'm stressed. And I'm a mother-of-two!"

However, Meghan further said that she’s been seeing a chiropractor lately. At first, she was nervous about getting her neck cracked, but now she’s hooked.