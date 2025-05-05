‘Thunderbolts’, ‘Sinners’ set to lead summer box office with strong start

Marvel’s Thunderbolts* and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners has set a box office blueprint for upcoming summer releases.

The MCU film touched down at the global box office with $162 million, including $86.1 million from 52 international market, on its first weekend since release.

Meanwhile, Sinners added $10.4 million from 71 markets, down just 27% from the prior weekend.

But it has become a hit in North America with $179.9 million to date. After three weekends in theatres, Sinners is impressively nearing the $250 million globally with ticket sales currently at $236.7 million.

Meanwhile, Thunderbolts* ticket sale is still behind previous Marvel film Captain America: Brave New World, although the positive reviews on the movie can help it stay in power, reported by Variety.

The film also topped domestic box office charts with $76 million.

Outside of the U.S. and Canada, top territories were China ($10.4 million), the United Kingdom ($7.7 million), Mexico ($7.3 million) and Brazil ($4 million).

With the release of Thunderbolts*, Hollywood began its summer movie season with hopeful blockbusters like Lilo & Stitch, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Jurassic World Rebirth.

"2025 is following the same pattern we saw last year: A weak first quarter, then the box office woke up in April, this year Minecraft and Sinners did the waking up," says David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, as per the outlet.