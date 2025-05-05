'Final Destination: Bloodlines' makers hold test screening out of 'fear'

'Final Destination 6' directors shocked to see audience reaction in test screening

Directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein revealed they hosted a test screening of the Final Destination: Bloodlines ahead of film’s official release.

The biggest horror franchise has returned after 14 years with the sixth installment, which is set to come out this month.

Prior to the big release, the makers carried out a special screening out of fear as they thought that the movie consisted of too much 'gore'.

But both the directors were left stunned to see the unexpected reaction that came from the fans in the test.

Where they thought the film might have too much gore, audience wanted more kills.

In conversation with SFX Magazine, Lipovsky stated, “They test the directors’ cut with an audience to see what’s working and what isn’t, so we put in all the gore and the kills and everything we wanted.”

"The audience loved it and asked for even more”, he shared.

Stein, on the other hand, highlighted the fact how the tastes of the film lovers have evolved over the years.

“As far as gore goes, there was a lot more squeamishness before”, he added.

Adam recalled, "When they tested movies in the past, the scores would often go down if it was too gory. In the case of ‘Bloodlines’ it was the opposite.”

Final Destination 6 is heading to theatres on May 16.