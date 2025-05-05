Dua Lipa teases new music after date night with Callum Turner

Dua Lipa surprises fans with unseen pictures on social media

Dua Lipa caught the attention of social media users, stopping them in their tracks as she hinted at new music.

The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday, and shared a life update in a series of pictures.

The Don’t Start Now hitmaker showed off her different black outfits throughout the carousel.

In the first picture, Lipa was seen wearing a black satin skirt and matching tank top as she posed against the sea in the background.

Lipa posed in an elevator in the next picture, sporting a brown bodysuit and sheer skirt, with a long black coat wrapped around her.

The last picture showed the One Kiss songstress in a long-zipped jacket as she posed with a bowl of strawberries.

The music star put her long hair up in a sleek bun and completed her outfit with a pair of stylish black stilettos.

Lipa hinted at new music with a picture of three keyboards in a studio, indicating that a new album might be in the works.

This comes after the Levitating singer was spotted on a date night with fiancé Callum Turner in New York City on Friday.

The lovebirds appeared cheerful as they exited the restaurant.