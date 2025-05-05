Dylan O’Brien’s sibling makes shocking confession about bond with actor

Julz O’Brien slams Dylan O’Brien after recent interview

Dylan O’Brien, in one of his recent interviews flaunted his bond with his sibling, Julz O’Brien, although from Julz’s point of view, the siblings’ relationship doesn’t sound so smooth sailing.

The 33-year-old actor credited his strong bond with Julz as one of the reasons his experience of the world has deepened, in an interview last year.

When the article began making rounds on the internet again this year, Julz opened up about his disagreements with the interview.

“Kinda funny that this article didn’t ask me a single thing about myself? It’s about me and uses my photo. I’m not even tagged,” he wrote on Instagram.

Replying to one of the comments claiming that Dylan’s girlfriend is “homophobic” and “racist,” Julz wrote, “He also hasn’t spoken to me in over a year.”

Doubling down on his claims, he added, “He didn’t even wish me a happy bday last week! But glad I could deepen his experience in this world and make the world love him that much more.”

Previously in August 2022, Julz gave a shoutout to Dylan on his birthday but it seems the siblings’ relationship has turned rocky since.

“Happy Birthday, Dyl!!” Julz wrote at the time, with a picture of the two siblings hugging, “Love you so much.”