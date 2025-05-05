Julien Baker & Torres cancel tour ‘to focus on health’

Julien Baker cancels tour with Torres due to health issues

Julien Baker is hitting pause—for all the right reasons. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has officially canceled her U.S. tour with Torres to focus on her health, proving that sometimes the bravest move is knowing when to step back.

The announcement came via Baker’s Instagram on Sunday, May 4, with a heartfelt note that emphasized self-care over schedules.

“Due to recent events, Julien Baker is prioritizing her well-being and taking time to focus on her health. ... This decision was not made lightly, and we understand the disappointment this may cause for fans. We deeply appreciate your understanding,” the statement read.

And if you already snagged tickets, no worries—there’s a plan in place.

“Refunds and ticketing information will be provided by the original point of purchase. Thank you for your continued support and compassion,” the message added.

The tour, which had just kicked off on April 23 and was set to run through mid-September, included a mix of solo shows and festival stops. Baker and Torres last performed on May 1 at a sold-out show in New Orleans, with the next performance originally set for May 4 in San Antonio.

Baker had been all in just days ago, posting a cheerful update on April 30.

“Getting to play these songs for y’all has been unbelievably fun. Send A Prayer My Way Tour rolls on tonight. Keep an eye out for more tour news soon.” But as life would have it, even the most devoted musicians need room to rest.

Beyond her tour with Torres, Baker is also one-third of the critically acclaimed indie supergroup Boygenius, alongside Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers. The trio had a massive year in 2024, collecting three Grammy wins, including Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for Not Strong Enough, and Best Alternative Music Album.

As a solo artist, Baker, 29, has carved a powerful space in indie music, known for her deeply personal lyrics that explore faith, identity, and growing up queer in the American South.