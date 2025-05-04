Palace ‘angry’ over Harry’s ‘outrageous’ claims in explosive interview

Palace takes major step Prince Harry’s explosive interview

There seems to be a simmering chaos behind the Palace walls after the slew of events that have occurred following the verdict on Prince Harry’s security appeal.

Not only was King Charles’ office forced to release a statement on the matter – a rare instance as Buckingham Palace refrains from commenting on private matters – it also lashed out at BBC for the explosive interview with the Duke of Sussex.

In a report by Mail on Sunday, Palace insiders said that Harry’s interview has only deepened his rift with the family despite plea for reconciliation.

Moreover, the insiders revealed that officials “railed against” the BBC for not challenging the Duke’s “outrageous claims”.

Following this, the British broadcasting service admitted to a “lapse” in editorial standards over its coverage of the interview.

“Claims were repeated that the process had been ‘an Establishment stitch-up’ and we failed to properly challenge this and other allegations,” they said in a statement.

“This case is ultimately the responsibility of the Home Office and we should have reflected their statement.”

Meanwhile, a Government spokesman told The Mail that “all members work together to advise the independent chair on the protective security of the Royal Family and key public figures”.

They added, “As part of long-standing arrangements these decisions have been taken by Ravec, not the Home Secretary.”