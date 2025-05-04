Meghan Markle breaks silence after Prince Harry’s UK security verdict

Meghan Markle appears to have broken her silence to show support for her husband, Prince Harry, following the ‘devastating’ verdict on the UK security case.

Following the case, King Charles' son had sat down for an explosive interview expressing his disappointment over the case and some new details about the Royal Household's part in the matter.

The Duchess of Sussex, who returned to social media earlier this year, shared a heartwarming photo of Harry with their two children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

Prince Harry and Meghan had their security downgraded five years ago when they gave up their senior working royal positions.

The Duke had appealed to have his police protection reexamined, but it was dismissed on Friday by Judge Sir Geoffrey Vos and two other judges.

In the BBC interview that followed, Harry had stated that he doesn’t see bringing his family back to UK especially after the ruling.

Harry’s choice of words also seemed to target his cancer-stricken father as he noted that “if anything was to happen to me, my wife, or my ‘father’s grandchildren’. If anything was to happen to them, look where the responsibility lies”.

Now, it an effort to reiterate her husband’s point, Meghan released a sweet moment between the doting father with his two children.

It remains to be seen if the matter the royal family would take a step to resolve the matter but in the current situation, the royal doors to reconciliation appear to shut firmly on Harry.