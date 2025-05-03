Ryan Reynolds dodges questions about rumoured feud with Travis Kelce

Ryan Reynolds fuels feud rumours with Travis Kelce with his reaction

Ryan Reynolds shut down the debate about his rumoured ongoing feud with Travis Kelce during his latest public outing.

The 48-year-old actor was faced with multiple questions about his friendship with the athlete, after he unfollowed the Deadpool star earlier this week.

During Green Day’s Hollywood Walk of Fame celebration, the Free Guy actor was asked, “What happened with Travis Kelce? Are you guys good? Are you guys friends? How come he unfollowed you?” according to a TikTok video shared by Melanie Miller.

Reynolds’ silence at the questions spoke volumes as he continued signing autographs without acknowledging them.

This comes after Swifties brought Kelce’s social media move to light, amid Blake Lively and her once close friend Taylor Swift’s months-long distance.

Neither Lively nor Swift has addressed the situation but Kelce seemingly unfollowed Reynolds to cut all ties with the couple because of their ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The Grammy winner was involved in the lawsuit by Lively, who allegedly threatened Baldoni to use her power to manipulate the feud in her favour.

Since the legal drama began, the longtime pals have not been seen together.