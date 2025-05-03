‘Another Simple Favor’ Paul Feig director reveals plans for next sequel

Paul Feig teases Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick’s characters in next ‘Simple Favor’ sequel

Paul Feig, the director of A Simple Favor movie series, shared what he envisions for the next sequel after Another Simple Favor.

The 62-year-old filmmaker revealed that he has already thought of the twists and turns Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively’s characters will go through in a future release.

"I definitely know where I want it to go," he told People Magazine. "We'll see if everybody wants to do a third one. It was too much fun — I would love to get back together with this group and these characters and send them on an even weirder, international adventure, if possible."

The newly released sequel found the characters in a scenic island of Capri, Italy, but for the third movie, Feig said, "I think we need to take them out into the world even more.”

The original A Simple Favor movie, which came out in 2018, was based on the novel of the same name by Darcey Bell.

The sequel film was written by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis. In the interview, Kalogridis told the outlet, "I certainly would love to get to spend time with these characters and these actors again."

She added, that Feig "has quite the plan going on all the time."