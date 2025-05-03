King Charles teaches lesson to Prince Harry with latest move

King Charles sends clear message to Prince Harry

King Charles and Queen Camilla have decided to strengthen their ties with loyal royals who serve the monarchy and its people with devotion and dedication amid the ongoing family crisis.

The 76-year-old monarch and his wife have delighted the Prince and Princess of Wales by sharing their beloved daughter Princess Charlotte's birthday portrait on the royal family's official Instagram Story to mark the little Princess tenth birthday on May 2.

King Charles and Queen Camilla wrote: "Happy Birthday to Princess Charlotte!" above a photo of a smiling royal taken by her mother, Kate Middleton.

With his actions and decision, the King teaches his beloved people a lesson that he loves all family members equally, but goes the extra mile to honour those who tirelessly execute their duties, seemingly sending a clear message to the Sussexes.

Princess Catherine captured the photo of Charlotte earlier this year while visiting Cumbria in the northwest of England. In the picture, Charlotte grins outside while sporting hiking gear against a wilderness landscape.

The birthday well wishes from King Charles and Queen Camilla hint at their bond with the young princess. Last summer, Princess Charlotte and the King even appeared to be wearing matching friendship bracelets in July 2024.

Charlotte and the King have shared a special link since the 2015 birth of the princess, whose name is the female version of his.

During a public outing shortly after Charlotte was born, the King said he had been "hoping for a granddaughter, someone to look after me when I am very old."

However, some of the royal fans and supporters of Harry and Meghan always wonder why the king does not share the portrait of their children on special occasions.

The King knows the real reason, while royal commentators speculate it's due to respecting boundaries, given the royal family's careful media management. Some cite privacy concerns for Harry's children, while others point to their non-working royal status influencing their public presence.