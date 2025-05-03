Prince Harry reveals next step after losing security bid

Prince Harry reveals his next step after losing security bid

Even though Prince Harry appears disappointed by the verdict on his security appeal announced on Friday, the Duke of Sussex appears relentless to back down.

King Charles younger son, who sat with an interview with BBC following the announcement, visibly seemed emotional and upset with the result.

In the interview, Harry stated that he would not be seeking a further legal action since the ruling had “proven that there was no way to win this through the courts”.

However, in the official statement released after it, Harry stated that he will still be taking some kind of action.

“The court’s ruling confirms that the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, known as RAVEC and comprised of senior officials from the Royal Household, Home Office and Metropolitan Police, has failed to follow its own mandated processes for me, which are applied to all other high-risk and high-profile individuals,” Harry penned in his strongly-worded message.

“Given my profound concerns over this issue, I will be writing to the Home Secretary to ask her to urgently examine the matter and review the RAVEC process.”

Prince Harry's full statement released by the Sussex Office

Prince Harry’s interview and statement once again pushed back any chance of a reconciliation between the royals, despite the Duke stating that he would “love” to have one.

However, according to Palace insiders, the monarch is upset and angry by the suggestion that the King doesn’t care about his daughter-in-law Meghan and his two grandchildren, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.