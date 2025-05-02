Prince Harry drowning in legal fees after losing UK security appeal

Prince Harry's bid to reinstate taxpayer-funded police protection in the UK has failed

Prince Harry is grappling with a major double defeat.

Not only did he lose his appeal, but the Duke of Sussex could now be on the hook for a staggering £1.5 million in legal fees, per GB News.

On Friday, May 2, the Court of Appeal dismissed Harry’s bid to overturn a decision that stripped him of taxpayer-funded police protection after he stepped down from royal duties alongside his wife Meghan Markle in 2020.

Now, the Home Office is reportedly pushing for Harry to cover the costs of the government’s legal fees as well as his own. With the case dragging on for five years, the price tag is only expected to rise if he decides to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

Harry had argued he was being treated unfairly after stepping back from royal duties, with his lawyer claiming the decision left his life “at stake.” Sir Geoffrey Vos acknowledged the emotional weight of Harry’s argument, saying, “It was plain the Duke of Sussex felt badly treated by the system.”

But in the end, Vos ruled the committee’s decision wasn’t unlawful. “My conclusion was that the Duke of Sussex’s appeal would be dismissed,” he said.