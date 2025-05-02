Benson Boone pops up in 'SNL' promo with signature style

Benson Boone brought his signature flair to Saturday Night Live, lighting up Studio 8H with an energetic appearance in a newly released promo.

On Thursday, May 1, the NBC comedy sketch unveiled a teaser for the upcoming episode featuring the Beautiful Things hitmaker making his SNL debut alongside host Quinta Brunson.

The clip opens with the Abbott Elementary star introducing herself as the host, standing beside SNL cast member Sarah Sherman. When the 22-year-old pop sensation is nowhere to be seen, Brunson, 35, muses aloud, "Huh, he was supposed to flip into frame."

Sherman adds, "Yeah, I hope he’s OK." The two begin calling out for Boone, after which the In the Stars singer flips into the frame with a backflip, surprising them both.

"Hi ladies! Gotcha!" he exclaims, placing his hands on their arms with a grin.

In a second promo, a giddy former American Idol contestant attempts another flip before the Primetime Emmy Award winning actress gently stops him, muttering under her breath, "He be flippin."

In the final segment, Sherman, in an attempt to show off a backflip, ended up sprawled out on the studio floor.

She was unable to move due to her fake injuries, with her limbs contorted in unnatural angles as an on-set medic attended her.

Notably, Boone’s upcoming debut SNL performance comes just ahead of his highly anticipated sophomore album, American Heart, which he announced during his first-ever Coachella set.

Scheduled for release on June 20, the album will include previously released singles Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else and Mystical Magical.