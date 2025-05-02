Madeline Brewer seemingly play coy about ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ ending

Madeline Brewer on 'The Handmaid’s Tale' ending

Turns out, even the stars of The Handmaid’s Tale are as in the dark as the rest of us when it comes to how the hit Hulu series will wrap things up. Madeline Brewer, who plays Janine in the dystopian drama, recently spilled some tea during her April 30 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

When asked about the much-anticipated finale, she confessed, “The last 15 pages of The Handmaid’s Tale [finale script] was redacted so I actually don’t know how it ends.”

Brewer, 33, admitted she's “waiting to see” what unfolds “just like everyone else.” Imagine acting in a show and still being part of the fan club desperately waiting for spoilers.

She’s not the only one kept in the narrative shadows.

Kristen Gutoskie, who portrayed Beth, told Us Weekly last month, “It’s all a mystery. We’re gonna all be watching it at the same time.”

And Samira Wiley, our beloved Moira, also confirmed she’s seen absolutely nada. “I have not seen a thing,” she said.

Even new cast members aren’t getting a peek behind the curtain.

Timothy Simons, who has a mystery role in the final season, revealed, “I haven’t read it. I wasn’t allowed to read it. I haven’t seen it.”

Based on Margaret Atwood’s chilling novel, The Handmaid’s Tale has kept fans hooked with its dark premise, powerhouse performances from the likes of Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Ann Dowd, and O-T Fagbenle, and a storyline that feels a little too close to home.

And though the main show is nearing its end, there's good news, Hulu has greenlit The Testaments, a spinoff that may—or may not—feature familiar faces.

So if you’re hoping for answers, you’ll be sitting right next to the cast, popcorn in hand, eyes wide, waiting for the redacted pages to finally hit the screen.