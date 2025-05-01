Beyonce congratulates mom Tina Knowles on NYT bestseller: 'So proud'

Beyoncé is beaming with pride over her mom’s big literary win.

On Thursday, May 1, Queen Bey gave Tina Knowles a heartfelt shoutout after Matriarch officially landed on the New York Times bestseller list.

“The Mama T was that good?? Ha. You deserve it, I’m so proud!” Beyoncé, 43, wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of the book with the caption celebrating its milestone.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Knowles, 71, admitted she was hesitant to write the memoir at first because she thought people would “only want to know all my kids’ business.”

“They’re not going to be interested in me,” she recalled thinking.

But once she started putting her own story to paper, she realised she’s “lived this incredible life.”

Knowles revealed she began recording her life more than a decade ago, originally intending to share it just with her great-grandchildren.

Though she initially planned a behind-the-scenes look at Destiny’s Child and the music industry, the project evolved into a memoir as she reflected on her journey. “I was like, it’s time to do a memoir, because I want to leave that legacy for my kids.”

Now, she hopes her story inspires others to preserve their own family histories: “Go and record their parents and get those stories.”