The Weeknd turns out to be major inspiration for 'The Batman Part II'

Matt Reeves makes major revelation about upcoming sequel

The Weeknd, originally named as Abel Tesfaye is all set to make his acting debut with first feature film, Hurry Up Tomorrow.

Directed by Trey Edward Shults, the 2025 movie also stars Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan in significant roles.

The Canadian singer has not been inspiration for his fans but has also turned out to be a major motivation for one of the ace directors of Hollywood.

As per the latest reports, one of the songs by the 35-year-old vocalist helped director Matt Reeves setting a vision of the sequel of his 2022s The Batman sequel.

Previously, Reeves teased the plot of the second part where he opened that Robert Pattinson’s character will be heartbroken in the beginning of the 2027 film.

Recently, while speaking with IndieWire, the filmmaker revealed that he gauged a great motivation from song Call Out My Name.

“The Weeknd’s ‘Call Out My Name’ was a big inspiration for what Bruce is dealing with when we see him again”, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes director added.

The Batman Part II will reunite Pattinson with co-star Zoe Kravitz and Colin Farrell.

Backed by Warner Bros. Matt directorial is set to release on October 1, 2027.