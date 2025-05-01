'The Idea of You' star makes BIG announcement: 'I know you're all...'

Nicholas Galitzine starred with Anne Hathaway in his last film

Nicholas Galitzine, who rose to fame after starring in a rom com with Anne Hathaway, has lifted the curtain from another major project.

It looks like 2025 is Galitzine’s years as the 30-year-old star has been getting offered with big projects back-to-back.

Last month, the English actor confirmed that he has been signed to play a pivotal role in Peter Berg’s Mosquito Bowl movie alongside It actor Bill Skarsgård.

Earlier today, Nicholas shared update on another project in the pipeline. Taking it to Instagram, he apologized to the people for all the casting announcements he has been dropping and also expressed excitement for the new film.

“I know you’re all sick to death of my casting announcements but now, but I’m super stoked I will co-lead The Return of Stanley Atwell, directed by Brian Welsh. I won’t say much, but it’s very rock n roll, very subversive, very sexy.”

“And I couldn’t be more excited to work with @marisaabela_ who I’ve been a huge fan for some time. More soon.”

Besides this, the Purple Hearts actor also has Masters of the Universe in the kitty, in which he will be playing DC comics superhero, 'He-Man'.