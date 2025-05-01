Gwyneth Paltrow makes surprising confession about her divorce with Chris Martin

Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow called off their 10-year-old marriage in 2014

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow called of their marriage in 2014.

At the time, the duo announced their split, but they made a conscious decision of 'uncoupling', which means they did not go their separate ways even after calling off their marriage.

Recently in an interview, the 52-year-old openly discussed her unconventional approach to their divorce.

Paltrow confessed that she and Martin lived together for almost a year even after they announced separation.

“I think, now, people are thinking about different ways of separating and doing it,” she said.

“Chris and I lived together for like a year when we were already separated. I do think that it’s possible”, she opened on April 24th episode of The World’s First Podcast.

The Iron Man actress believes that when it comes to putting your children first, there is a need to make decision like these.

“Ultimately, if you’re saying you want to put your children first, then find a way not to do the thing where you’re cursing out the other one behind their back or dropping the kid at the end of the driveway,” Paltrow stated.

She concluded saying, “It means a lot in separation and divorce.”

Chris and Gwyneth were married for 10 years before divorce. They share two children Apple, 20, and Moses, 18.