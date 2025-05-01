King Charles makes bold decision amid health crisis: 'Extraordinary'

King Charles III has received massive praise for his extraordinary decision amid his ongoing health woes.

The 76-year-old shared a heartfelt message about life and challenges while reflecting on his 'frightening' cancer diagnosis.

The British monarch, who has zero intension to abdicate to his eldest son Prince William, held a poignant reception at Buckingham Palace to raise awareness about cancer.

Lavishing praise on the King for his brilliant step and heartfelt message, Royal Commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said: "I think it's an extraordinarily moving message."

The expert wen on explaining to GB News: "And also, subsequently, he talks about the way that it brings out the best in the human spirit when you are supported."

Fitzwilliams highlighted the King's personal journey with cancer, and his connection to beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton in her cancer diagnosis and treatment, revealing the monarch is even more keen to "promote causes close to his heart".

He said: "This reception was for those who were involved in community based cancer support, and this is one of the ways that the King is attempting, as he has with the environment and inter-religious understanding, to promote causes is dear to his heart.

"But the personal aspect of this, it was a tremendously moving message. Talking also from personal experience and the fact that the Princess of Wales is in remission and gradually going back to some form of balance when it comes to public engagements."

Fitzwilliams also revealed: "If you want an inspiration, the King last year did 372 engagements, and there's no question that he is thriving on returning to work."

"He talked of loving bravely, taking risks and being a bit rebellious - there has always been that streak, I think, in the King. And there's no question that this issue is somewhat terrifying.

"The fact that he used the word frightening, there's no question that this message will go worldwide. And this is his way of communicating the difficulties, the horrors of being told that you have cancer, and then also thanking those who are so pivotal when it comes to support and also making you feel part of the community and also reaching out.

"And it is absolutely remarkable the way he's crafted this, because I feel that he is speaking from the heart."

King Charles shared a personal message during the reception, saying: "Each diagnosis, each new case, will be a daunting and at times frightening experience for those individuals and their loved ones."

The King also paid tribute to Dame Deborah, quoting her parting words: "Find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope."

He described her as "an inspiration to us all, in sickness and in health", and said he was "delighted" to welcome her parents to the reception.