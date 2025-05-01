Bella Ramsey recalls feeling bad after first scene with Kit Harrington

Bella Ramsey looked back on her debut role in the Games of Thrones.

In the hit series, The Last of Us star played her first professional role as Lyanna Mormont, yet the then 11-year-old actress have some regrets.

In a conversation with co-star Kit Harrington by Interview magazine, Ramsey shared a major blunder while filming the first scene with him.

"I don’t know whether you remember this, but I remember it quite vividly and have some remorse for it now, but during that scene I was mouthing your lines to you," Ramsey said.

They added, "Now I’m like, 'Oh my gosh, how awful.' But at the time, it came from a very innocent place of being like, 'Kit’s struggling with his line and I know it, so let me just mouth it to him.'"

However, Harrington admitted that he had "probably chosen to forget" the lines. Saying that he came to the scene unprepared and arrogant, assuming that filming opposite to a child actor wouldn’t be too challenging.

"And then that child actor is wiping me off the screen.' Not that it’s a competition, but you’re like, 'Oh, I’ve got a bit too comfortable in my Jon Snow-ness,'" he said about Ramsey.

Ramsey, who now stars in The Last of Us, alongside fellow Game of Thrones alum Pedro Pascal. The season two airs weekly on Sunday on Max.