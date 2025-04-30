Martin Short steps into uncharted territory with new major role

Martin Short is not a stranger to the spotlight, and now he is bringing his charm and comedic brilliance to the world of game shows.

The Only Murders in the Building star is stepping into new territory as the host of the 2025 revival of the popular game show Match Game on ABC, marking his first time hosting a traditional game show.

Though Short boasts an impressive resume of hosting roles, including daytime talk shows, sketch comedies, and variety specials, Match Game will be the first time the Emmy and Tony winner anchors a competitive, unscripted game format

With a summer 2025 premiere on the horizon, production is set to begin in Montreal, unlike the original 1960s version, which was shot in New York.

The new season will join ABC’s fan-favorite slate of unscripted offerings, including Bachelor in Paradise, Dancing with the Stars-now heading into its 34th season, The Bachelor-returning for Season 26, and the comeback of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

ABC is reviving Match Game four years after its most recent run ended in 2021. That iteration, hosted by Alec Baldwin, premiered in 2016 and spanned five seasons.

The franchise itself dates back to 1962 and has aired across CBS, NBC, ABC, and syndication over the decades.

The format remains a fan favorite: four contestants compete to win $25,000 by attempting to match wit and blanks with a panel of six celebrity guests in a lively game of fill-in-the-blank questions.

As for the 75-year-old comedy icon, he has previously hosted daytime talk show The Martin Short Show, Primetime Glick, which aired on Comedy Central for three years, and a variety show titled Maya & Marty.

Additionally, Short has hosted Saturday Night Live multiple times, earning him a place in the prestigious Five-Timers Club.