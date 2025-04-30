‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ trailer drops with magical twist

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t new trailer unveiled first look of the thrilling third instalment of the franchise.

The debut trailer featured original cast, four horsemen reprising their roles, Jessie Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher and Dave Franc.

The big change in the movie will be addition of Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith Rosamund Pike and Dominic Sessa, who will join the cast of an upcoming thriller.

A logline for the new film teases, "The Four Horsemen return along with a new generation of illusionists performing mind-melding twists, turns, surprises and magic unlike anything ever captured on film."

The original plot revolved around the team of illusionist as they use their stage productions to perform elaborate heists.

Previously, A Real Pain actor in an interview with GamesRader+, talked about reuniting with Ruben Fleischer on set. "We've been in Budapest for the last three months, and I almost made it till the end without breaking anything," he said, referring to his finger that he broke while filming.

The third movie will also see the return of screenwriters Ed Solomon and Boaz Yakin, who wrote the script with Seth Grahame-Smith. Meanwhile, Fleischer played the role of director.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't is set to hit theatres on November 14, 2025, with fourth instalment already in works.