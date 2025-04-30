Hugh Jackman’s fans express concerns over his bond with Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman’s fans have recently expressed their concerns over his closeness with “bestie” Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively.

Lately, the Wolverine star took to Instagram to share a photo that showed him huddling standing close to Reynolds and Deadpool and Wolverine producer Shawn Levy.

In the photo, all three were smiling as Hugh captioned the image, “We 3. Simple as that.”

Fans were quick to show their reaction to the picture, with some advised the Australian actor to be cautious of Reynolds because of his controversies related to Lively and Justin Baldoni legal case.

One said, “You look great together but Ryan is trouble, might wanna stay away from that side for a while.”

Another remarked, “The more I hear about him and Blake, the more a break is needed if you want to keep your head above water.”

Another chimed in and stated, “I agree with you. Was a huge fan of them but after spending time going through the legal filings, the evidence is quite clear.”

“Very close to unfollowing HJ as well…very disappointing that he is co-signing this behaviour,” added a third user.

For the unversed, Reynolds and Lively are currently embroiled in a legal and public controversy surrounding the actress’ movie, It Ends With Us.

Lively reportedly filed a lawsuit against the movie’s director Baldoni, claiming sexual harassment as well as a smear campaign.

However, the director also counter-sued the A-List couple, accusing them of defamation.

Meanwhile, a source revealed to Daily Mail that Jackman and Taylor Swift, who has not been seen with her best pal Lively publicly since being involved into the mess, will most “definitely be served this week”.

“It could happen at any time,” said an insider.