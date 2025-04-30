US to mediate as India-Pakistan tensions escalate

US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce addresses a press conference on Pakistan-India situation. — Screengrab

The United States has stepped in diplomatically, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio preparing to speak with foreign ministers of both Pakistan and India to urge calm and avoid further escalation, as tensions continue to rise between the two countries following the Kashmir incident

“We are reaching out to both parties, and telling, of course, them to not escalate the situation,” US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters during a press briefing.

Secretary Rubio is expected to hold direct conversations with both Pakistani and Indian foreign ministers on Wednesday, emphasising the importance of restraint and open dialogue, according to Bruce.

“Secretary Rubio believes diplomacy must take the lead,” the spokesperson added, noting that he has also encouraged “other foreign ministers around the world to do the same” and support efforts to maintain regional stability.

The diplomatic initiative comes as bilateral relations between Pakistan and India deteriorate following the April 22 Pahalgam incident, in which 26 people — including Indian navy personnel and civilians — were reportedly killed.

India has attempted to link Pakistan to the attack without providing verifiable evidence. Pakistan has firmly denied the allegations and has offered to participate in a neutral and transparent international investigation.

While the State Department stopped short of commenting on the specific allegations, the spokesperson reiterated the US position: “We are watching the situation closely and remain in direct contact with both governments.”

In response to a question regarding statements made by a Pakistani minister about historic cooperation with the US, Bruce declined to offer specific commentary, instead highlighting ongoing multi-level engagement with Islamabad.

When asked about recent collaboration following Pakistan’s facilitation in the arrest of a Daesh suspect, Bruce acknowledged Pakistan’s cooperation, saying: “We appreciated that arrest when it occurred.”

The briefing also touched on concerns raised in the US Congress regarding Pakistan’s domestic political situation. However, Bruce chose to refrain from commenting, stating that current diplomatic priorities are focused on de-escalating regional tensions and direct dialogue between leaders.