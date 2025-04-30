Ellen Pompeo snaps family picture at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Ellen Pompeo on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Ellen Pompeo just had a Hollywood moment to remember, and she had her favorite people right by her side to celebrate. The Grey's Anatomy star, 55, officially received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, April 29, and looked every bit the proud mom and wife as she stood alongside her husband Chris Ivery and two of their three children — 15-year-old daughter Stella and 8-year-old son Eli.

Pompeo, beaming with joy, posed with one arm around each of her kids, as per picture obtained by several outlets.

Stella brought the glam in a black-and-white polka dot dress and white heels, accessorizing with a clutch to match.

Eli looked sharp in a navy suit and white tee, while dad Chris Ivery kept it cool in grey dress pants, a vest, and a crisp white collared shirt.

The family was all smiles, though Pompeo made sure to include her youngest even in her absence, saying, “Everybody say Sienna because she’s not here!” as photographers clicked away — a sweet nod to her 10-year-old daughter who couldn’t make it to the ceremony.

During her acceptance speech, Pompeo made sure the moment wasn’t just about her.

She turned the spotlight on her support system, saying, “This doesn’t happen overnight, and it doesn’t happen easily. It takes a village. I love you Stella. I love you Eli.”

She also gave a heartfelt thank you to Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes, who spoke at the ceremony.

“Shonda allowed me to have a career, and get paid and be a mother,” Pompeo said, highlighting the not-so-easy balance that many women in the entertainment industry face.

Earlier this month, Pompeo shared a laugh on The Jennifer Hudson Show about her family’s interesting relationship with her iconic medical drama.

Turns out, her husband of 18 years, Chris Ivery, has never even watched it.

Meanwhile, daughter Stella was once a fan — that is, until the emotional storylines hit a little too hard.

“It gets to a point where they get to be 10 or 11 and all the classmates start watching it and she says ‘Mommy, can I watch it?’” Pompeo recalled. The two watched “a few seasons” together before one particularly intense scene put a stop to the binge.

While her family may not be full-on Grey’s superfans, they were front and center for Pompeo’s big day — a moment that perfectly blended stardom and motherhood, Hollywood style.