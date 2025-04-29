Kate Middleton reveals glowing makeover for her 14th wedding anniversary

Prince William and Princess Kate marked their 14th wedding anniversary on April 29, 2025

Kate Middleton marked her 14th wedding anniversary to Prince William with a fresh new look.

During their royal visit to the Isle of Mull in Scotland on Tuesday, April 29, the Princess of Wales debuted subtle blonde highlights that quickly set social media abuzz.

Fashion watchers also took note of her outfit, which included a Holland Cooper blazer and a soft blue shirt from Boden.

The outing, a rare public appearance for Princess Kate amid her cancer recovery, saw the royal couple touring a local community hub and artisan market in Tobermory.

While fans were thrilled to see her back in action, it was her lighter hair that sparked the most chatter online.

“So wonderful to see Catherine smiling and out and about. And her gorgeous hair has gotten so long!” commented one fan, while another gushed, “Kate looks radiant!”

Kate’s trip to Scotland came with a temporary title change too: she and William are known locally as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay.

The region holds special meaning for the pair, who first met as university students in Scotland — the place where their royal love story began.

The Isle of Mull, Scotland’s fourth-largest island, welcomed the couple on a sunny afternoon as they mingled with locals and celebrated their anniversary not with fanfare, but with community.