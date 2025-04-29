Channing Tatum, Inka Williams take next step in relationship

Inka Williams wishes 'happy life' to beau Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum and Inka Williams have officially taken their relationship to the next level.

The duo had confirmed their sizzling romance at the Oscars afterparty a few months after Zoe Kravitz and the Step Up star broke up.

The model and the Hollywood star have found joy and happiness in each other's company. Therefore, the couple took the leap forward.

On April 26, Inka Williams took to Instagram Stories to declare love for her beau, making their relationship Instagram official.

"Happy life to the handsomest, kindest, funniest, stoopidest [sic] most gorgeous human ever," Williams began her birthday wish.

She continued, "Merci for making life more beautiful."

The 25-year-old also put up a photo of the 45-year-old sitting on a motorcycle, in a palm tree, and holding a bouquet of flowers.

She also added a picture of the two being goofy and sticking out their tongues.

For the unversed, the couple was pictured around a month back strolling hand-in-hand as they were on the way to Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen's The Row's brick-and-mortar store.

Tatum had previously been involved with The Batman actress as they began dating in 2021. While he hasn't talked about their unexpected breakup, the 36-year-old though has expressed care and respect for her ex.