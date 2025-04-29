Helen Mirren offers valuable ageing advice for younger people

Helen Mirren has recently offered valuable advice for younger people, as she reflects on ageing complications.

The Golda actress motivated the youngsters to make little changes now “to help them later in life”.

“It’s never too late to start doing something, so why not give something a go while you’re younger?” said the 79-year-old, via The Independent.

The Fast X actress supported the new campaign by Age UK charity that called on people aged 50 to 65 to embrace exercise as part of their lifestyle.

Helen, an Age UK ambassador, said, “Whatever you may think about ageing, it’s something we must all try to embrace rather than fear.”

“It’s no secret that for many, getting older will come with its complications – specifically there will likely be aches and pains along the way,” remarked the Barbie actress.

Helen continued, “Getting out and about and living as independently as we’re used to in our younger years may not be as easy to do.”

Elaborating on why she backed this campaign, The Good Liar actress revealed, “This is why I’m supporting Age UK’s Act Now, Age Better campaign, they’re encouraging everyone in their 50s to make little changes now to help them later on in life.”

“It doesn’t have to be joining a gym; it can just be small changes like taking a short walk or yoga, which I still enjoy,” added Helen.

Meanwhile, a new poll published by Age UK discovered that 47 percent of 50 to 65-year-olds feel that they do not do enough exercise.