Katy Perry lauds Lady Gaga ‘Mayhem’ Tour performance in Mexico City

Katy Perry enjoyed an evening at Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Tour in Mexico City, praising the 14-time Grammy award winner on putting out a spectacular performance.

Perry attended the Bloody Mary crooner’s show following her performance in the city on April 23, 25 and 26, kicking off her Lifetimes Tour.

The Roar hitmaker took to her Instagram stories where she shared videos and pictures from the concert.

In one post where Gaga was seen wearing a massive gown, Perry wrote, "Show was MAGINIFCA! The dress! The sand! Every moment was theee moment. So proud of you and grateful to grow up together @ladygaga Love u."

In the stories, the Wide Awake songstress shared a video of Gaga singing Perfect Celebrity surrounded by sand and skeletons, along with her posed atop a balcony with the flag of Mexico.

Perry also shared a video of her with friend Lauren Glucksman and co-songwriter Sarah Hudson singing along to Abracadabra.

Gaga after her shows in Mexico, will head to Mayhem on the Beach, taking place in Rio de Janeiro on May 3, before heading to Singapore in mid-May.

In the summer, she will embark on her Mayhem Ball Tour with dates in North America and Europe.

Meanwhile, Perry will head to Monterrey, Mexico, for two concerts at Arena Monterrey on April 28 and 29 for her career-spanning Lifetimes Tour.

The Dark Horse singer was meant to travel to Guadalajara next but due to ongoing construction at Arena Guadalajara, Perry won't be able to perform on May 1 and 2.