Brenda Song sheds light on secret to healthy relationship with Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song are engaged since 2022

Macaulay Culkin’s partner Brenda Song has shared the secret behind her strong bond with the actor.

The duo has been engaged since 2022 and share two sons. According to Brenda, she feels lucky to have embraced parenthood with the Home Alone actor.

She added that when you have kids, it another phase of life that puts your relationship to test, where many fail. But she feels that their relationship strengthened after kids.

"You're raising little humans together. It comes down to this really ground level of who you guys are and if you connect."

While talking to Francesca Amiker of E! News, Song added, "I am so, so fortunate that when we had kids, instead of us going through these trials and tribulations, yes, we did, but it strengthened us,

The Running Point star praised Culkin as a father and said, "Mac is so good at doing the things that I didn't even know I needed, and I didn't even know our kids needed. I always say he's the white glue that keeps us all together."

Brenda and Macaulay have two children namely Dakota, 4 and Carson, 2.