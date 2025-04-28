Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick another awkward appearance at movie premiere

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick keep on making headlines for their 'awkward' appearances at premieres and press tours of their upcoming movie.

The duo's uncomfortable interaction was last reported to have happened at Another Simple Favour's press tour April 15.

Body language expert Judy James had decoded how Ryan Reynolds wife and Up in the Air actress appeared 'rigid-looking'.

Now at the latest red-carpet appearance at the new movie premiere in New York City, Sunday, April 27, Lively and Kendrick posed side-by-side attempting to refute rumours of ongoing feud.

Daily Mail reported that the 37-year-old beamed widely as she wrapped her arms around her costar while posing for the cameras.

The Gossip Girl alum wore beautiful Cinderella blue gown with cutouts; on the other hand, the Twilight star also stunned everyone with cropped white top and matching high-waisted trousers.

Both Hollywood stars even tried to display signs of friendship as they held hands, looked to the pointed cameras and flashed wide smiles.

For the unversed, the movie has become embroiled in controversies as the mother of four fights legal battle with It Ends With Us costar and director.

The fans had speculated for the first time that the two actresses have bad blood between them at the SXSW premiere in Texas when the 39-year-old eluded answering clearly a fan's question about the experience of working with Lively.

The scandal-hit movie is set to release on Prime Video, May 1.