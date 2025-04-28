James Arthur feels 'shameful' of what happened with Liam Payne

James Arthur reveals that Liam Payne always looked out for him

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne, who passed away in 2024, knew the struggle with fame and so he always made sure to help other dealing with the same.

The 31-year-old pop star died on October 16 after falling down the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina.

Months after his tragic demise, singer and songwriter James Arthur revealed that Liam reached out to him after latter won the X-Factor reality show.

According to James, the Teardrops singer was a pure soul and was concerned for everybody dealing with any sort of problems.

Therefore, the 37-year-old recalled that after he won the show, Payne tried reaching out to him through a mutual friend as Arthur was struggling publicly at the time.

"I think he was just sort of like… at the time when I came up One Direction were obviously the biggest thing in the world.

"And they were on The X Factor, I think, a couple of years before me.”

"And when I won the show and publicly struggled a little bit, he reached out to a mutual friend of ours and requested to have a one-to-one with me and have a chat with me”, he told ITV's Lorraine.

Rewrites the Stars singer admitted that even though him and Liam were not close friends, yet the Strip That Down singer showed great concern about his well-being. He believes what happened to the late singer was a shame.