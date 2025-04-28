Michele Morrone expresses admiration for co-stars Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick

Michele Morrone all praise for co-stars Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick

Another Simple Favor star Michele Morrone has recently expressed his admiration for co-stars Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.

Speaking to ExtraTV at the premiere of his new movie, the 365 actor reflected on his working experience with Blake and Anna in the sequel.

“At the beginning, I wasn’t sure about them because in terms of like, I didn’t know them,” said the 34-year-old.

Michele revealed he was “a little bit nervous” but when he went to the set, both Anna and Blake “were polite” to him.

“I felt like, ‘Oh, okay… Now we can work,” remarked the Italian actor and singer.

Michele further said, “It was because they are such great actresses with such great and long experience.”

Therefore, the actor mentioned he “felt safe”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Michele recalled some memorable times from the set.

“I personally had so much fun trying to teach some Italian to Blake and that was really amazing,” stated The Trial actor.

Michele opened up that Blake or Anna would act in Italian and I would hide my laugh while the Green Lantern actress would look at him and began laughing herself.

When asked whose Italian was worse, to which the actor replied, “Mine was the worst.”

Michele disclosed that he was like a translator on the set because he had to translate a few lines as they had to speak them in the language.

“So I was trying to teach them on the set,” he added.