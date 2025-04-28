Prince Andrew ‘delusional’ hopes crushed as he leaves Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew is caught in another predicament just when he thought things were beginning to sort out for him with the royals and the future of his home.

The Duke of York, who has been living in public exile following his slew of scandals that left him without royal titles and patronages, broke cover on Sunday just two days after the death of his accuser.

Prior to this, Andrew was made a public appearance last week with the royal as he attended the Easter Sunday service last week. The visit was received with a massive backlash for the royal who has been accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

However, after the news of Virginia’s death – who died by suicide at 41 – was reported on Saturday, Andrew’s chances of a royal comeback amid his row over the Royal Lodge appear to be crushed.

A Palace insider shared glimpse the plans for the disgraced Duke of York as Andrew was seen leaving his Royal Lodge along with ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, on Sunday.

“The door to a return is firmly closed,” source told The Sun. “Any notion that the message or [Virginia’s] bus crash story could somehow make her an unreliable witness has now disappeared. The door is firmly closed on any [royal] return.”

Mum-of-three and the most vocal survivor of the Epstein saga, Virginia, was found dead at her remote farm home in Western Australia, on Friday night.

The insider stressed, “Andrew does deep down harbour hopes that he can make a comeback — but they are delusional hopes.”

King Charles has already been “losing his patience” with his disgraced brother as he continued to make blunders leading to controversies, putting the reputation of the royal family and the monarchy in jeopardy.

The monarch reportedly still wants Andrew out of the 30-room mansion, Royal Lodge, despite the fact that the Duke has proved that he can fund the upkeep of the residence and finance his security via “legitimate” income.

While the Royal Lodge drama had calmed despite the King’s eagerness to remove his brother from the mansion, it seems that he may still be able to pursue the matter. However, it remains to be seen if Virginia’s death has once again opened a can of worms [read: trouble] for the Duke of York.