Queen Elizabeth preferred to 'eat to live rather than live to eat'

Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 on September 2022

Queen Elizabeth who lived a remarkably healthy life until the age of 96, owed much of her vitality to her disciplined lifestyle, according to former royal chef.

Though never passionate about food, Her Majesty made careful choices that should not affect her healthy lifestyle.

She preferred a lighter-nutrient rich meal. Her regular midday favourite was grilled Dover sole, served over wilted spinach or courgette.

Royal chef Darren McGrady shared insights about her habits, saying: 'The Queen never was a foodie. She always ate to live rather than live to eat. Prince Philip was the foodie.'

Her meal of choice was not just delicious but smart: Dover sole is low in fat, high in protein, and packed with essential nutrients like Vitamin D and B-12, making it a perfect fit for a long, active life.

